Sunny Leone raises the temperature with sizzling pool video

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is undoubtedly popular for her beautiful looks however, she also rules hearts due to their quick wit, humour and unmissable charm.

She has mastered the art of leaving fans awestruck and now the 40-year-old raised the temperature on the internet with her stunning video.

Sending pulses racing with her new Instagram post, she shared a video of herself having time of her life in a pool looking stunning in a printed bikini as she strikes a pose for the camera.

"A Sexy Getaway! 36hrs! DUBAI..." penned the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress.

She also shared a video of herself enjoying a pool party.

Her fans and admirers filled the comments section with heart emojis and showered her with compliments for her beauty.

On the work front, Leone is all set to appear in Quotation Gang alongside Jackie Shroff, Sara Arjun, and Priyamani.