Sunny Leone gets injured during the shooting of 'Quotation Gang'

06:36 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Sunny Leone gets injured during the shooting of 'Quotation Gang'
Sunny Leone shared a video on Instagram, filmed by a crew member, showing her crying out in pain as she injures her foot thumb while filming a scene.

The upcoming film "Quotation Gang" is an action-packed crime story with impactful dialogue. The teaser has been released and the cast includes Jackie Shroff, Sara Arjun, Priyamani, and Sunny.

Recently she dropped a video of the same on her social media handle, filmed by a crew member, showing her crying out in pain as she injures her foot thumb while filming a scene and captioned it "My team scares me more",

In the video, the crew seems quite concerned and rushes to clean the wound with perfume and alcohol to prevent infection. She was dressed in a checkered shirt and printed pants, with her character make-up still on.

On the work front, Leone was last seen in One Night Stand alongside Tanuj Virwani. 

Web Desk
