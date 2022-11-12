Sunny Leone's photo on admit card of entrance test goes viral

Probe underway as screenshot of lewd exam cards sparks outrage in Indian state
Sunny Leone's photo on admit card of entrance test goes viral
In a bizarre incident in the southwestern region of India, an admit card for the teacher eligibility test shows a nude picture of Sunny Leone, a former adult actor who now works in Bollywood.

The incident surfaced as a sultry picture of Sunny Leone was printed on the admit card of a Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022).

A candidate produced her hall ticket carrying the image of Sunny Leone at the Rudrappa College, after which the head of the institution approached Cyber Crime police for a complaint.

As officials continued the probe, it was revealed that the unidentified candidate did not fill the application online and took somebody's help.

Meanwhile, the clicks of the admit card started making rounds on internet, prompting the state government to start an investigation.

As Congress and other opposition leaders started blasting the ruling BJP, the state education department cleared the air, saying the department has nothing to with it. It maintained that uploading of documents has to be done by the candidates only.

"The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident," the Public Instruction Department said in a clarification statement.

