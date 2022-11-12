Sunny Leone's photo on admit card of entrance test goes viral
Probe underway as screenshot of lewd exam cards sparks outrage in Indian state
Share
In a bizarre incident in the southwestern region of India, an admit card for the teacher eligibility test shows a nude picture of Sunny Leone, a former adult actor who now works in Bollywood.
The incident surfaced as a sultry picture of Sunny Leone was printed on the admit card of a Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022).
A candidate produced her hall ticket carrying the image of Sunny Leone at the Rudrappa College, after which the head of the institution approached Cyber Crime police for a complaint.
Karnataka TET Exam admit card has Sunny Leone adult photo.— खोटा_सिक्का™ 💦 (@Gk_India33) November 9, 2022
Congress has alleged that it's fault of KA education dept, which govt has refuted.
However, the candidate said, she took help of husband's friend in filling up forms and uploading photo at exam portal. pic.twitter.com/1p7OSS525Z
As officials continued the probe, it was revealed that the unidentified candidate did not fill the application online and took somebody's help.
Meanwhile, the clicks of the admit card started making rounds on internet, prompting the state government to start an investigation.
As Congress and other opposition leaders started blasting the ruling BJP, the state education department cleared the air, saying the department has nothing to with it. It maintained that uploading of documents has to be done by the candidates only.
‘Sex service available in AC class’ as ... 02:31 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Days after embarrassing audio leaks of top politicians surfaced, hackers have now taken down the ticketing system and ...
"The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident," the Public Instruction Department said in a clarification statement.
- Akshay Kumar drops out of 'Hera Pheri' sequel, gets replaced ...06:07 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
-
- Ireland women stun Pakistan in first T20I at Gaddafi Stadium05:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
- Don’t want an Army Chief of my choice, says Imran Khan as he ...04:44 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
- Mian Saleem Raza made a ‘terrorist’ by Shahzad Akbar for refusing ...04:17 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
-
- Fact check: Is this the newborn of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in ...12:52 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
- Here’s how Amna Ilyas responds to marriage proposals01:39 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022