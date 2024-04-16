Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
IslamViral

Eid al-Adha 2024: Date announced for the Muslim festival

Web Desk
09:20 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Eid al-Adha 2024
Source: File photo

As hundreds of thousands of Muslims are preparing for the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage, there are many who want to know on which date Eid-al Adha 2024 will fall.

The date of Eid-al Adha 2024 may vary according to moon sighting in different parts of the world, it is likely to be celebrated on June 16, 2024, in most parts of the world, says Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG).

Hajj, which is a spiritual, emotional and physical journey for Muslims, tests their patience and temperament. Hajj is performed between the eighth and 13th days of Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Immediately after Hajj, the Muslim world celebrates Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, the second of the two main festivals celebrated in Islam. According to the Islamic tradition, Eid al-Adha honours the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. Both Hazrat Ismael (AS) and Hazrat Ishaq (AS) are referred to with the honorific title of "Sacrifice of God". 

According to NRIAG, the first of Dhul-Hijjah will be on June 7, 2024, and Eid al-Adha will be on June 16. However, this is just a tentative date and the final date will be announced after sighting of the Dhul-Hijjah moon by Saudi Arabia. 

In Pakistan, the religious body responsible for the moon sighting will announce the date for Eid al-Adha after sighting the Dhul-Hijjah moon. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:20 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Eid al-Adha 2024: Date announced for the Muslim festival

07:05 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Woman invites lover to home to cut off his penis in Punjab’s Mandi ...

11:17 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

12:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Street Criminals show no mercy in Karachi as mosques targeted in ...

02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Aima Baig gets trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

09:32 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

‘Death to Israel’: Thousands hit Iranian streets in support of ...

Most viewed

09:04 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

Watch footage from Israel as Iran launches retaliatory strikes with ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

TEVTA announces new teaching jobs; Here's how to apply online

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: