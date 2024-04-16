Eid al-Adha 2024: Date announced for the Muslim festival

As hundreds of thousands of Muslims are preparing for the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage, there are many who want to know on which date Eid-al Adha 2024 will fall.

The date of Eid-al Adha 2024 may vary according to moon sighting in different parts of the world, it is likely to be celebrated on June 16, 2024, in most parts of the world, says Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG).

Hajj, which is a spiritual, emotional and physical journey for Muslims, tests their patience and temperament. Hajj is performed between the eighth and 13th days of Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Immediately after Hajj, the Muslim world celebrates Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, the second of the two main festivals celebrated in Islam. According to the Islamic tradition, Eid al-Adha honours the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. Both Hazrat Ismael (AS) and Hazrat Ishaq (AS) are referred to with the honorific title of "Sacrifice of God".

According to NRIAG, the first of Dhul-Hijjah will be on June 7, 2024, and Eid al-Adha will be on June 16. However, this is just a tentative date and the final date will be announced after sighting of the Dhul-Hijjah moon by Saudi Arabia.

In Pakistan, the religious body responsible for the moon sighting will announce the date for Eid al-Adha after sighting the Dhul-Hijjah moon.