Indian girl showers love on Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah in new viral video

Fast bowlers are known for their aggression, fitness and looks. From Imran Khan to Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan has had many good-looking cricketers who melt hearts of the fans.

In recent times, ace speedster Naseem Shah remained in limelight as the 20-year-old made headlines along with Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela. Shah always created the oomph factor for girls. Not just Pakistanis, as women from across the border are having crush on him.

Shah’s physical attributes and killer looks have got female fans hooked on him and his style and confident body language remained the leading factor that has got ladies on their toes.

As the Asia Cup matches between Pakistan and India continue to disappoint fans in the subcontinent, a clip of an Indian girl went viral as she praised Naseem for his beauty.

"Agar #Pakistan Ky Channels Main Itna Damm Hai Tu Yeh Video Chala Karr Naseem Shah Tak Pohancha Daen", Indian fan inspired from Naseem Shah beauty and wanted to meet him. #NaseemShah #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Lp4rdrELNy — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) September 10, 2023

Shah's Indian fan, identified as Isha Shah, arrived in Colombo to watch Pakistani hunk in action. In her interaction with the media, the fan girl said God took his time making Naseem. Calling Shah a handsome man, the fan girl said pacers' reels are trending in India too.

Its not sin to appreciate someone's beauty, she opined, saying Naseem Shah is not famous in Pakistan, and India but he boasts international fame.