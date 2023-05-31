Search

Abrar ul Haq apologises for performing in London after PTI exit

Web Desk 08:35 PM | 31 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

Abrarul Haq, a renowned singer and former member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has expressed regret for his participation in a concert held in London amidst the ongoing political situation in Pakistan, shortly after his resignation from politics. Following his performance, the 'Nach Punjaban' singer faced criticism online for his involvement in the event immediately after parting ways with the PTI.

During an interview with Waseem Badami, Haq acknowledged the criticism he received and offered his apologies if his actions had offended anyone. He clarified that the concert had been scheduled two months prior to his departure from the PTI, and he had addressed this matter during a recent press conference. Haq further explained that the event was organized as a charitable initiative for a hospital affiliated with the Sahara Trust, and not for a housing society associated with former PTI leader Aleem Khan, as had been speculated online.

"It is not Aleem Khan's housing scheme; it is a property expo featuring various prominent figures from the real estate industry," Haq clarified. The majority of the backlash he faced online stemmed from his decision to perform so soon after leaving the party, particularly in relation to an event connected to Khan.

"If I have hurt people's sentiments, then I sincerely apologize," stated the singer.

Haq elaborated on the situation, revealing, "If I hadn't attended the concert, our registration for Sahara would have been cancelled in London, and we could have faced legal repercussions. I should not have gone there. If my supporters are unhappy with me, then I should not have been present. I failed to convey to them convincingly that the event was in support of a hospital. We have a registered charity there, and now it might face closure," Haq admitted.

Acknowledging media reports claiming that he was mobbed by PTI workers, Haq denied these allegations, asserting that the individuals who targeted him were "planted, people." He recounted, "When I arrived at the concert, I was informed that the security had been heightened due to a journalist's tip-off that individuals who regularly gather outside Nawaz Sharif's London residence, like beggars, were planning to pelt eggs at me. However, nothing of that sort occurred."

"After the concert, there was no presence of PTI members. Those individuals were planted and claimed to be journalists who attacked me, stating that they wanted to question me. I questioned myself, 'Why shouldn't I respond?' My team members were attempting to prevent me from doing so, and this scuffle was captured on camera."

Haq is one among several PTI leaders who have recently resigned from the party. Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Maleeka Bokhari, and numerous other party members have also announced their departures. Haq stated in his resignation announcement that he is leaving politics because he no longer sees any purpose in remaining affiliated with the party.

