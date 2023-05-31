Maryam Nawaz invites backlash for using disabled child as a "prop"

Gaining political leverage is necessary when you're a politician, but exploiting local public, and that too a disabled person, is wrong on so many levels. However, Pakistani politician, Maryam Nawaz, still has a lot to learn.

The 49-year-old, who spent most of her life involved in politics, has triggered masses multiple times over her tactics for public support, and her recent move isn't any different.

Most recently, Nawaz was brutally scrutinized for bringing a disabled child on stage while she addressed a rally at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on Sunday.

The vidoes circulating on social media platforms show the politician holding the hand of a wheelchair bound child as he was picked up by others in the air.

The outrage poured in when netizens voiced their concerns for the child's obvious safety and him being used as a "prop." Nawaz was called out by multiple people for her deliberate ignorance and insensitivity.

Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz using a disabled child as prop on stage. What disappointment politicians have become pic.twitter.com/A1Q1FeymW2 — Aina Durkhanai آئینه درخانۍ (@khybereena) May 28, 2023

What level of psychotic do you have to be to get a differently abled child on a wheelchair on top of your container for a jalsa, then pull him to try to get him to stand with you on stage? Sorry but wtf is this? pic.twitter.com/Tr6EwFLQkU — Alif (@vanillasky458) May 28, 2023

Users called out the “inhuman” and “cruel” behaviour, talking about how the child must have suffered on stage.

Oh my God this is so inhuman from a so called human being (Maryam Nawaz Sharif). She traumatized a disabled child just for political gains.Feel the pain of poor soul at 0.05s of this clip. Disgusting ???? https://t.co/ob9VzahUti — PK 2.0 (@AforAroma) May 29, 2023

This is so inappropriate, insensitive and plain cruel. That poor disabled child must be going out of their head with stress with all the noise and to top it all off, being pulled up to stand with a politician. How crass can you be!pic.twitter.com/deSW0pFd3l — Amri (@bugblight) May 28, 2023

A Twitter user shed light on Maryam’s supposed "morally reprehensible behavior" and called it a “violation of human rights."

Morally reprehensible behavior: Exploiting a child with a disability for political gain is a clear violation of their rights and shows a lack of empathy. This incident highlights the urgent need for disability awareness and education. #DisabilityRights #Respect https://t.co/EPBLdYbKFL — Ayesha Elahi (@AyeshaElahi12) May 29, 2023

Another user asked if Nawaz had the "least bit empathy."