Maryam Nawaz invites backlash for using disabled child as a "prop"

Web Desk 08:59 PM | 31 May, 2023
Maryam Nawaz invites backlash for using disabled child as a
Source: Maryam Nawaz (Instagram)

Gaining political leverage is necessary when you're a politician, but exploiting local public, and that too a disabled person, is wrong on so many levels. However, Pakistani politician, Maryam Nawaz, still has a lot to learn.

The 49-year-old, who spent most of her life involved in politics, has triggered masses multiple times over her tactics for public support, and her recent move isn't any different.

Most recently, Nawaz was brutally scrutinized for bringing a disabled child on stage while she addressed a rally at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on Sunday.

The vidoes circulating on social media platforms show the politician holding the hand of a wheelchair bound child as he was picked up by others in the air. 

The outrage poured in when netizens voiced their concerns for the child's obvious safety and him being used as a "prop." Nawaz was called out by multiple people for her deliberate ignorance and insensitivity.

Users called out the “inhuman” and “cruel” behaviour, talking about how the child must have suffered on stage.

A Twitter user shed light on Maryam’s supposed "morally reprehensible behavior" and called it a “violation of human rights."

Another user asked if Nawaz had the "least bit empathy."

