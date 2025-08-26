Seven fighter jets shot down during Pak-India May conflict, Trump claims

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has claimed that seven jets shot down during Pakistan-India conflict in May this year.

He made the claim once again while speaking at the White House press briefing where he also took credit for stopping a potential nuclear conflict between the neighboring countries.

“The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war… They already shot down seven jets,” he told reporters. “I said, ‘You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you’ve got 24 hours to settle it’. They said, ‘Well, there’s no more war going on’.”

Trump added that his use of tariffs and trade pressure played a decisive role stop the conflict.

“I had tariffs and trade, and I was able to say, ‘If you go fight and want to kill everybody, that is okay, but I am going to charge you each a 100% tariff when you trade with us’. They all gave up,” he said.

The president has repeatedly said that he made Pakistan and India to reach a ceasefire agreement on May 10 after long talks.

Since then, Trump has claimed multiple times that he “helped settle” the tensions between Pakistan and India.

In June, an Indian defence official admitted that the India air force “lost some aircraft” during skirmish with Pakistan on night of May 7.