Punjab Job Portal Receives over 2 Million Applications

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Job Portal emerged as key platform for job seekers, receiving more than 2 million online applications for vacancies across 515 registered government departments since its launch in August 2017.

Operated by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the portal has facilitated over 500,000 candidates in creating profiles and applying for more than 11,500 jobs posted online.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted that the portal aims to match job seekers with opportunities aligned to their qualifications and skills. “The portal allows candidates to apply remotely at any time, making the job application process more convenient and efficient,” he said.

To enhance user experience, the portal provides detailed information about each department and the job opportunities available. The platform is also proving particularly beneficial for persons with special abilities, providing them with accessibility and support in pursuing government jobs.

Chairman Yousaf added that the portal promotes transparency and merit-based selection, offering equal opportunities to women, minorities, and all eligible candidates across the province.

Since its inception, the Punjab Job Portal has become a key tool in connecting citizens with government employment, while streamlining the recruitment process for public sector departments.