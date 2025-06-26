Registrations open for PITB’s WhizKids Summer Camp 2025 at ASTP

LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has kicked off registration for its WhizKids Summer Camp, managed by PITB Incubation Wing, to enhance digital creativity & entrepreneurial skills among students.

Scheduled to be held at the Afra Software Technology Park (ASTP), this engaging summer program offers an exciting opportunity for children aged 8 to 17 to explore their interests and develop practical skills in a vibrant, creative environment.

The camp features a wide range of hands-on courses including Coding, Graphic Design, App Development, Entrepreneurship, and Marketing. In addition to technical learning, WhizKids encourages participants to discover their passions, build confidence, collaborate with peers from diverse backgrounds, and enjoy an immersive, inspiring experience.

Upon completion of the program, all participants will be awarded Certificates of Participation in recognition of their learning journey. Parents and guardians are encouraged to register their children before the last date of application: Thursday, July 3, 2025. With limited seats available, early registration is recommended to ensure a spot in this enriching summer experience.

In this regards, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “WhizKids is more than just a summer camp — it is a gateway to innovation, creativity, and lifelong learning. Through this initiative, we aim to spark curiosity, inspire confidence, and empower the next generation of problem-solvers, entrepreneurs, and digital thinkers.”