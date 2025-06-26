Cristiano Ronaldo extends contract with Al Nassr until 2027

RIYADH – Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract extension with Saudi club Al Nassr, putting to rest all rumors about his potential departure.

Ronaldo shared a photo on social media platform X alongside a club official, captioned: “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same ambition. Let’s make history together.” In the picture, he holds a jersey inscribed with “Ronaldo 2027,” signaling the new contract term.

Al Nassr officially confirmed that Ronaldo has signed a two-year extension. Under the new deal, Ronaldo will celebrate his 42nd birthday at the club, and he is also expected to represent Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo initially joined Al Nassr in 2022 and has since scored 93 goals in 105 appearances for the club.

Prior to his move to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo played for Manchester United during his second spell at the English club.

Currently, Ronaldo is on course to reach the milestone of 1,000 career goals. He has already scored 938 goals for various clubs and the Portugal national team.

Under his captaincy, Portugal recently clinched the UEFA Nations League title for the second time, adding to their historic UEFA Euro championship win.