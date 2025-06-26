Trump, Netanyahu reach agreement on Gaza ceasefire

In a major diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have reportedly agreed on a ceasefire plan to end the ongoing war in Gaza. The agreement follows a recent U.S. military strike on Iran, after which Trump and Netanyahu held a telephone conversation to discuss the broader regional situation.

According to Israeli media reports, particularly The Times of Israel, the war in Gaza could come to an end within the next two weeks under the terms of the ceasefire. The plan reportedly includes key regional players, with the United Arab Emirates and Egypt expected to take joint administrative control of the Gaza Strip once hostilities cease.

One of the most significant aspects of the proposed deal is the removal of Hamas from governance in Gaza. In return, all Israeli hostages held by Hamas would be released. Additionally, the agreement outlines provisions for relocating Palestinians who wish to leave Gaza to other countries, though details of this resettlement plan remain unclear and are likely to spark international debate.

Background:

The Gaza conflict has escalated significantly in recent months, causing widespread destruction, thousands of casualties, and severe humanitarian conditions. Previous efforts at brokering a ceasefire had failed, largely due to differing strategic interests and regional complexities.

Trump’s intervention, particularly following heightened tensions with Iran, appears to have reshaped the negotiations. By involving regional allies like Egypt and the UAE, the U.S. aims to create a post-conflict framework that could ensure longer-term stability in Gaza — albeit through a controversial and complex plan.

This reported agreement, if confirmed and implemented, could mark a turning point in the Gaza crisis, though it raises critical questions about sovereignty, displacement, and long-term peace in the region.