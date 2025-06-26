NATO chief clarifies ‘daddy’ remark about Donald Trump

NATO chief Mark Rutte has clarified that he did not refer to former U.S. President Donald Trump as “Daddy,” stating that his remarks were taken out of context.

Rutte acknowledged using the word “Daddy” but explained that it was not directed at Trump specifically. He emphasized that the comment had been misinterpreted and presented without its proper context.

The clarification comes after Rutte faced backlash for appearing to praise Trump’s policies on the Iran-Israel ceasefire and reportedly using the word “Daddy” during his remarks.

He had previously commented that sometimes “Daddy” has to use tough language, in reference to Trump’s strong stance on Iran and Israel, which triggered widespread reaction.