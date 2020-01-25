At least 20 killed, over 1,000 injured after powerful earthquake hits Turkey

ANKARA – At least 20 people got killed and over 1,000 injured after 8 magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province of Turkey.

The earthquake hit the province at 8:55 p.m. local time (17:55 GMT) on Friday. The disaster also affected the neighboring province of Malatya.

The quake shook Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital Ankara, and was followed by dozens of aftershocks.

Currently, 493 rescue teams from 28 of the 81 Turkish provinces are working in the disaster area. Nearly 1,700 tents, 1,656 beds and 9,200 blankets have been delivered to the scene.

In light of the tragedy, mobile operators have introduced free communication services in Elazig and Malatya.