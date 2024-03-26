Search

Pakistan players spotted having Iftar at Masjid-e-Nabwi in viral video

04:48 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed has shared a video showing the moments of doing Iftari along with fellow players in Masjid-e-Nabwi at Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan. 

Former skipper Babar Azam, pacer Naseem Shah, Imamul Haq and Iftikhar reached Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah soon after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9).

They have been shared videos with the fans to keep them updated about their holy journey. 

This time around, the all-rounder shared the video showing the players sitting in the holy mosque and eating food at the Iftar time. 

“Iftaar in Masjid-e-Nabwi. Alhamdulillah,” Iftikhar captioned the video, which has gone viral on social media. 

Social media users are gushing over the video with some of them wishing to join them in the holy city of Madinah. 

Babar Azam in Madina to perform Umrah

