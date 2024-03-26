Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

KARACHI—AL Habib Exchange Company (Private) Limited officially commenced operations in ten branches in four cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar.
Following Bank AL Habib's announcement in September last year, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the establishment of an Exchange Company as a wholly-owned subsidiary with an authorized capital of PKR 1 Billion. With the issuance of licenses from the State Bank of Pakistan and the Certificate of Incorporation from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), AL Habib Exchange received the green light to initiate its operations.
AL Habib Exchange is an initiative by Bank AL Habib that aligns with the State Bank of Pakistan's structural reforms within the Exchange Companies sector and aims to cater to its customers' genuine foreign exchange needs.
The main branch of AL Habib Exchange was inaugurated by the Honorable Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Mr Jameel Ahmed, in the presence of Mr Abbas D Habib, Founder Member and Chairman of Bank AL Habib, Mr. Qumail R. Habib, Executive Director of Bank AL Habib, Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Executive of Bank AL Habib, Syed Furqan, Chief Executive Officer of AL Habib Exchange, and Senior officials from SBP, Bank AL Habib, and AL Habib Exchange.
This occasion marks the beginning of a new era in foreign exchange services, as AL Habib Exchange endeavors to set new standards of excellence and reliability in the industry.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
