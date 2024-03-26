Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Business

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

Web Desk
05:36 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

KARACHI—AL Habib Exchange Company (Private) Limited officially commenced operations in ten branches in four cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar. 

Following Bank AL Habib's announcement in September last year, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the establishment of an Exchange Company as a wholly-owned subsidiary with an authorized capital of PKR 1 Billion. With the issuance of licenses from the State Bank of Pakistan and the Certificate of Incorporation from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), AL Habib Exchange received the green light to initiate its operations.

AL Habib Exchange is an initiative by Bank AL Habib that aligns with the State Bank of Pakistan's structural reforms within the Exchange Companies sector and aims to cater to its customers' genuine foreign exchange needs. 

The main branch of AL Habib Exchange was inaugurated by the Honorable Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Mr Jameel Ahmed, in the presence of Mr Abbas D Habib, Founder Member and Chairman of Bank AL Habib, Mr. Qumail R. Habib, Executive Director of Bank AL Habib, Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Executive of Bank AL Habib, Syed Furqan, Chief Executive Officer of AL Habib Exchange, and Senior officials from SBP, Bank AL Habib, and AL Habib Exchange.

This occasion marks the beginning of a new era in foreign exchange services, as AL Habib Exchange endeavors to set new standards of excellence and reliability in the industry.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

05:36 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

11:38 AM | 26 Mar, 2024

PIA privatization plan receives Board of Directors’ nod

11:13 AM | 26 Mar, 2024

Another 'electric shock' in the offing as power tariff to go up again ...

06:46 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

McDonald's just shut down all 12 franchises in this Asian country, ...

10:19 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts week on positive note

08:40 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, Afghanistan engage in Trade Dialogue from today despite ...

Business

10:04 AM | 24 Mar, 2024

Pakistan secures $149.7 million in World Bank financing for Digital ...

11:08 AM | 24 Mar, 2024

Profit rates on National Savings Schemes increased; Check new rates

01:12 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Another hike expected as SNGPL seeks 150pc increase in Sui gas prices

Advertisement

Latest

06:29 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Foreign elements aiding terrorism in Pakistan, says ISPR after fatal attack on Chinese convoy

Gold & Silver

02:51 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 26 March 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.15 278.15
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: