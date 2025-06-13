PSX plunges massive 2,000 points as Israel’s attack on Iran rattles investors

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a massive bullish trend on Friday as recent Israeli attack on Iran has rattled the investors.

The KSE-100 index has plunged 2,010 points to drop to 122,080 points, breaking its record breaking spree it witnessed in previous sessions.

Several Iranian senior military officials and a nuclear scientist were assassinated after Israel launched major strikes on military and nuclear sites in Iran.

The attack took place overnight on Friday, as images and footage circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke are emitting from buildings in differing areas.

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, and Fereydoun Abbasi, also a nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, were assassinated in the attacks.

Eyewitnesses and reporters from the Iranian state TV said they saw the bodies of women and children among the victims.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military operation against Iran will continue as long as necessary.

On the other hand, Iranian authorities have vowed to give befitting response to the Israeli aggression. They also confirmed that Iranian supreme leader is safe.

Iran has also suspended flights at Tehran international air port following the attack.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State said the United States is “not involved” in the Israeli strikes, warning Iran against attacking American bases in the region.