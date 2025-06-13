Pakistan strongly condemns ‘unjustified’ Israeli attacks on Iran

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday strongly condemned unjustified Israeli attacks on Islamic Republic of Iran.

He shared a statement on social media, terming the attack a brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty.” This abhorrent action has shaken foundations of international law as well as conscience of humanity; and gravely undermines regional stability & int’l security,” he said.

He added that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Government and the people of Iran.

Several senior military officials and a nuclear scientist were assassinated after Israel launched major strikes on military and nuclear sites in Iran.

The attack took place overnight on Friday, as images and footage circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke are emitting from buildings in differing areas.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, and Fereydoun Abbasi, also a nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, were assassinated in the attacks.

Eyewitnesses and reporters from the Iranian state TV said they saw the bodies of women and children among the victims.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military operation against Iran will continue as long as necessary.

On the other hand, Iranian authorities have vowed to give befitting response to the Israeli aggression. They also confirmed that Iranian supreme leader is safe.

Iran has also suspended flights at Tehran international air port following the attack.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State said the United States is “not involved” in the Israeli strikes, warning Iran against attacking American bases in the region.