Doctor arrested for raping girl on pretext of entry test preparation in Multan

MULTAN – Police have arrested a doctor for allegedly raping a girl on the pretext of getting her admission into an academy for medical entry test preparation.

The initial medical report confirmed that the girl had been raped, after which the doctor was arrested and a case was registered.

Police have also launched an investigation into the matter.

Last month, a student of the tenth class got pregnant after she was raped multiple times by a rickshaw driver who was hired for pick-and-drop service for her school in Burewala city of Punjab.

The horrifying incident came to light after the victim did not return to home from school, leaving the parents upset.

They started searching for their daughter and found her unconscious at a deserted place. They rushed her to a hospital for treatment where the victim shared the order she suffered in previous four months.

The victim’s parents told police that they had hired a rickshaw driver named Nasir Sheikeh for pick-and-drop service for their school-going daughter.

They said the victim had revealed that the suspect raped her several times and threatened to kill her over sharing it with anyone.

During medical examination, it surfaced that the girl is three-month pregnant. Police have registered FIR against the suspect and launched an investigation into the matter.