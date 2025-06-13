‘Grave and highly irresponsible’ – Pakistan PM slams Israel over unprovoked attack on Iran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, calling it “highly irresponsible” act that has risked further instability in an already volatile region.

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, today’s unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel…This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further de-stabilising an already volatile region,” the premier wrote on X.

He also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the Iranian people on the loss of lives in this attack.

PM Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community and the United Nations to take urgent steps to prevent any further escalation that could imperil regional and global peace.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also condemned the strikes calling it a brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

Dar, in a statement on his X timeline, said that this abhorrent action had shaken the foundations of international law as well as the conscience of humanity.

The Foreign Office also condemned the “unjustified and illegitimate” aggression by Israel against Iran, reaffirming that it stood in resolute solidarity with the government and the people of Iran.

“The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” Foreign Office spokesperson added.

Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Scientists Assassinated

Several top Iranian military and nuclear officials were killed in what is being described at one of the most significant escalation between the two countries to date.

According to The New York Times, Israel targeted at least six military bases around Tehran, including the sensitive Parchin facility.

Iranian media reported that Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and other military and civilian figures have been assassinated in Israeli strikes in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who remained safe in the attack, said in a statement that Israel had “unleashed its wicked and bloody” hand in a crime against Iran and vowed to give a crushing response to its aggression.

On the other hand, the United States said it had no involvement in the operation, which can lead to an escalation in the Middle East.