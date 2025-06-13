Heatwave to subside today as rain, thundershower likely in Punjab cities today

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather advisory warning of duststorms and thunderstorms, including possible isolated hailstorms, predicted to affect upper and central parts of Punjab from 13th to 16th June.

According to the advisory, the change in weather is due to incoming moist currents and a westerly wave expected to reach the region by 13th June.

Areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and southern districts of Punjab are expected to experience these weather conditions with occasional breaks.

The PDMA has highlighted potential threats from strong winds, lightning, and hailstorms, which may damage infrastructure like electric poles, trees, solar panels, and vehicles.

However, the ongoing severe heatwave conditions are expected to ease during this period.

Farmers are advised to manage their agricultural activities cautiously, and the general public is urged to take preventive safety steps during the stormy weather.

Emergency services including Rescue 1122 have been placed on high alert, and control rooms across the province have been instructed to ensure round-the-clock coordination and response.