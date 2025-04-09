Pakistan, Türkiye forge energy alliance for Offshore Oil Exploration

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and Türkiye join forces to ink a landmark agreement for offshore oil and gas exploration, marking a new era of energy cooperation between Islamabad and Ankara.

The agreement was signed during 2025 Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum held in Islamabad, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Petroleum Ministry as authorities in South Asian nation announced bidding round earlier this year, offering exploration licenses for 40 offshore blocks in the Makran and Indus basins.

The initiative is designed to attract much-needed foreign direct investment (FDI) into country’s growing energy sector. Under the terms of the agreement, Mari Energy OGDCL, and Pakistan Petroleum Limited will collaborate with Turkey’s state-owned enterprise, Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO), to bid for exploration rights in these valuable offshore blocks.

The strategic collaboration would bring significant foreign investment into cash cash-strapped nation, facilitating the transfer of international technology and expertise as Sharif-led government aimed to unlock the untapped potential of Pakistan’s offshore energy reserves, which could play a crucial role in boosting the country’s energy sector.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar also voiced strong support for the agreement, as Pakistan pledged “full support” to such ventures, adding that the government “strongly encourages” efforts to explore and exploit the country’s offshore energy resources.