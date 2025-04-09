Sindh imposes major condition for obtaining driving licence

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has imposed a major condition for obtaining a driving licence in a bid to tackle rising number of road accident cases.

The chief minister issued the instructions while chairing a meeting on traffics issues in the port city of Pakistan.

Reports said Shah had made it compulsory for international standard training before obtaining a driving license. He also announced the introduction of a demerit point system for license holders.

Furthermore, the Transport Department, Excise, and Taxation Department, Licensing Authority, Traffic Police, and NADRA will be involved in this coordinated system.

It has also been made mandatory to install trackers and dash cams in all heavy transport and light transport vehicles.

Meanwhile, a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour has been set for heavy transport vehicles in Karachi, and random drug tests for drivers of heavy and light vehicles were also made mandatory.

The chief minister emphasized effective enforcement of traffic laws and announced the reorganization of the Traffic Engineering Bureau, which will be placed under the control of the Mayor of Karachi.

The department issues permanent driving license with two different validity periods – 3 years 5 years top people across the province.

As of April 2025, the fee for permanent driving licence fee for car and motorcycle stands at Rs1,410 for three years while the fee for license with 5-year availability is Rs1,860.

It also received fixed charges in wake of lamination, Nadra, Medical and TCS.