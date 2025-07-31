Pakistan’s foreign reserves drop by $153m due to debt payments

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $153 million in one week due to external payments, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

As per reports, the State Bank has released its weekly report on foreign reserves.

According to the report, the country’s total foreign exchange reserves have dropped by $153 million to $14.3039 billion.

In addition, commercial banks are holding reserves at the level of $5.3031 billion.

According to the spokesperson, after the recent decline, the country’s overall foreign exchange reserves now stand at $19.607 billion.

The decline in State Bank reserves is attributed to external debt repayments.