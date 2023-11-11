Gold loses shine in Pakistan as price dips by Rs2,100 per tola

KARACHI – Gold prices dropped in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with decease in international prices.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price went down by Rs2,100 to Rs211,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram of gold decreased by Rs1,800 to settle at Rs180,898.

In international market, the price for the precious metal dropped by $17 to settle at $1,958.

On Friday, the per tola price of the precious metal surged by Rs1,300 to reach Rs213,100 while the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,114 to settle at Rs182,698.

Meanwhile, the price of gold in international market went up by $7 to settle at $1,975 per ounce.