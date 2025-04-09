PTA approved iPhone getting cheaper in Pakistan!

LAHORE – US President Donald Trump has ignited a global trade war by imposing reciprocal tariffs on products imported from foreign countries, sparking fears of sharp price hikes for swathes of goods including Apple iPhones.

With the imposition of tariffs, the prices of iPhone could soar to $3,500 in the US as Apple imports them from China, which manufactures a significant quantity of the high-end phones for the US firm.

However, there is a blessing in disguise for Pakistan amid ongoing tariff war as prices of the PTA-approved iPhone would be lower than the US markets.

A local techie said since the tariff is imposed on products, not the companies, and iPhones imported through UAE or any other country to Pakistan will face no tariffs announced by the Trump as they are applicable to products to be sent to the US.

It means the prices of upcoming iPhone 17 and other PTA approved Apple phones would be cheaper in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, United States President Donald Trump imposed massive tariffs on almost all imports with stern levies on dozens of countries, including Pakistan, in a move that also affected Washington’s top allies.

Trump imposed 29% tariff on Pakistan in escalation that marks a turn in US-Pakistan trade relations, as Trump’s broader strategy includes higher tariffs on a wide array of goods. The tariff is part of a broader strategy announced by Trump on Wednesday, which also includes a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States, effective April 5, and additional steep duties on other countries like China.

Pakistan’s denounced new tariff, arguing that the move could significantly damage country’s export-driven economy. The imposition of 29% tariff comes after Islamabad’s 58% tariff on US goods, a retaliatory measure aimed at challenging the US’s previous trade barriers. Pakistani officials are expected to announce countermeasures in the coming days, further complicating the trade relationship between the two nations.

The economy of South Asian nation is already grappling with challenges, faces added burden of these escalating tariffs, and new duties could disrupt key export sectors, such as textiles, and raise costs for Pakistani consumers on imported goods. Those familiar with development said this move could deepen Pakistan’s economic difficulties, further straining its trade relationships with the US and potentially other global powers.