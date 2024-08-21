Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max Release Date, Expected Price

The year-long wait is about to be over as Apple unveils its much-anticipated iPhone 16, and pro models next month. Mark your calendars and get ready to be amazed by stunning new features like AI in high-end Apple devices.
The tech giant is set to reveal iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in September, after their usual release schedule, while a fresh report about the announcement date has been debunked.
A new report hinted at early release of Apple's flagship device, but there are no statements from officials to support these claims.
The event is likely to take place in person at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino on Friday, September 20.
|iPhone 16 Model
|Expected Price
|iPhone 16
|$799
|iPhone 16 Plus
|$899
|iPhone 16 Pro
|$999
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|$1,199
In Pakistan, the price of iPhone 16 is expected to be around Rs339,999.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
