Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max Release Date, Expected Price

The year-long wait is about to be over as Apple unveils its much-anticipated iPhone 16, and pro models next month. Mark your calendars and get ready to be amazed by stunning new features like AI in high-end Apple devices.

iPhone 16 Release Date

The tech giant is set to reveal iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in September, after their usual release schedule, while a fresh report about the announcement date has been debunked.

A new report hinted at early release of Apple's flagship device, but there are no statements from officials to support these claims.

The event is likely to take place in person at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino on Friday, September 20.

iPhone 16 Expected Price

iPhone 16 Model Expected Price iPhone 16 $799 iPhone 16 Plus $899 iPhone 16 Pro $999 iPhone 16 Pro Max $1,199

In Pakistan, the price of iPhone 16 is expected to be around Rs339,999.