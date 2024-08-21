Natasha Danish Iqbal Instagram │ Bio │ Net Worth

A deadly accident on Karachi's Karsaz Road sent shockwaves across the country as overspeeding SUV lost control, leading to a crash that killed two people. The driver of the SUV was Natasha Danish Iqbal.
Natasha Danish is wife of industrialist Danish Iqbal, the chief executive of Gul Ahmed Power Plant. A resident of KDA Scheme-I, Natasha Iqbal is a member of the board of directors along with her husband of Gul Ahmed Power Plant, and Metro Power Group.
The group leads several businesses including bio film, glass, power and property ventures.
|Attribute
|Details
|Age
|32 years
|Birth Place
|Karachi, Pakistan
|Driving License
|UK, Pakistan
|Nationality
|Pakistani
|Profession
|Business Figure
|Education
|Graduated
|Religion
|Islam
|Spouse
|Danish Iqbal
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches
|Weight
|61 KG
|Net Worth
|N/A
Natasha is married to Danish Iqbal, who is a key executive at Gul Ahmed Power Plant. Their relationship and recent legal matters have attracted significant public interest.
Natasha’s connection to Gul Ahmed remains in spotlight due to her husband’s key role as Chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited. Their association has drawn public attention, especially in light of recent events involving the company.
Natasha was involved in fatal accident in port city, which unfortunately resulted in the deaths of a father and his daughter. The accident, in which Natasha was reportedly under the influence, has led to legal challenges and increased scrutiny.
FAQs
Natasha Danish Iqbal is said to be 32 years old, per reports while her exact date of birth is yet to be updated.
Information about her parents is yet to be updated.
The woman is said to be a multi-millionaire, while her exact net worth is not currently available.
All social media handles of Natasha Iqbal have been removed after Karsaz accident.
