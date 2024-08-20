Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz accident

KARACHI - Natasha Danish, the wife of prominent Karachi businessman Danish Iqbal, has recently come under intense scrutiny following a tragic accident that resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries.

Natasha is the spouse of Danish Iqbal, a renowned industrialist and Chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited and Metro Power Group. Her involvement in the accident has sparked significant media attention and public debate.

Natasha, a resident of Karachi’s KDA Scheme-I, is also a board member of Metro Power Company Limited, where her husband serves as Chief Executive. Her position within these high-profile companies has brought added attention to the case.

According to Karachi police, Natasha was driving under the influence when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses reported that she attempted to flee the scene but was detained by bystanders and subsequently handed over to the police. She was placed on a one-day physical remand following the incident.

The case has ignited controversy on social media, with many expressing concerns that Natasha’s social status may be affecting the legal proceedings. Despite being charged in connection with the deaths, critics allege that Natasha is receiving preferential treatment. She has reportedly missed court appearances, further fueling public dissatisfaction.

Natasha was initially allowed to return home instead of remaining in police custody overnight. However, she was later stopped from leaving the country and returned to the police station. Her lawyer has stated that Natasha was on medication for mental stress, arguing that she was not fully aware of her actions during the accident.

As the case continues to unfold, Natasha Danish remains a focal point of discussion, with many questioning whether her high-profile connections are influencing the legal process.