Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Muharib killed, two injured in Israeli attack in Gaza

TEL AVIV - A Palestinian journalist, Ibrahim Muharib, has been killed and two others injured in an Israeli military strike in Gaza. The tragic incident occurred in Khan Younis, a southern district of Gaza, where the Israeli forces targeted an apartment building.
According to the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Health, the fatal attack took place yesterday. The ministry confirmed that Ibrahim Muharib's body was recovered from a residential apartment in the Hamad City area, where the other two journalists were found injured.
The injured journalists were transported to Nasser Hospital for treatment, with one reported to be in critical condition.
A Palestinian news outlet, "Daily News," reported that the Israeli military's bombardment resulted in the complete destruction of the apartment building, with Muharib's body found amidst the rubble.
This incident adds to the growing list of casualties among journalists in Gaza. According to organizations dedicated to the protection of journalists, the number of reporters killed in Gaza has now exceeded 110.
The ongoing conflict has led to heightened risks for media professionals, underscoring the severe challenges faced by journalists in conflict zones. The international community continues to call for greater protection and respect for journalists working under perilous conditions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
