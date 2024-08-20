Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Muharib killed, two injured in Israeli attack in Gaza

TEL AVIV - A Palestinian journalist, Ibrahim Muharib, has been killed and two others injured in an Israeli military strike in Gaza. The tragic incident occurred in Khan Younis, a southern district of Gaza, where the Israeli forces targeted an apartment building.

According to the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Health, the fatal attack took place yesterday. The ministry confirmed that Ibrahim Muharib's body was recovered from a residential apartment in the Hamad City area, where the other two journalists were found injured.

The injured journalists were transported to Nasser Hospital for treatment, with one reported to be in critical condition.

A Palestinian news outlet, "Daily News," reported that the Israeli military's bombardment resulted in the complete destruction of the apartment building, with Muharib's body found amidst the rubble.

This incident adds to the growing list of casualties among journalists in Gaza. According to organizations dedicated to the protection of journalists, the number of reporters killed in Gaza has now exceeded 110.

The ongoing conflict has led to heightened risks for media professionals, underscoring the severe challenges faced by journalists in conflict zones. The international community continues to call for greater protection and respect for journalists working under perilous conditions.