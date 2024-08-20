Search

World

Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Muharib killed, two injured in Israeli attack in Gaza

07:44 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
ibrahim muharib

TEL AVIV -  A Palestinian journalist, Ibrahim Muharib, has been killed and two others injured in an Israeli military strike in Gaza. The tragic incident occurred in Khan Younis, a southern district of Gaza, where the Israeli forces targeted an apartment building.

According to the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Health, the fatal attack took place yesterday. The ministry confirmed that Ibrahim Muharib's body was recovered from a residential apartment in the Hamad City area, where the other two journalists were found injured.

The injured journalists were transported to Nasser Hospital for treatment, with one reported to be in critical condition.

A Palestinian news outlet, "Daily News," reported that the Israeli military's bombardment resulted in the complete destruction of the apartment building, with Muharib's body found amidst the rubble.

This incident adds to the growing list of casualties among journalists in Gaza. According to organizations dedicated to the protection of journalists, the number of reporters killed in Gaza has now exceeded 110.

The ongoing conflict has led to heightened risks for media professionals, underscoring the severe challenges faced by journalists in conflict zones. The international community continues to call for greater protection and respect for journalists working under perilous conditions.

World

07:50 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

World’s oldest person Maria Branyas Morera passes away at 117

07:44 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Muharib killed, two injured in Israeli ...

11:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Philippines to host Afghans amid US visa processing

07:36 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack

05:07 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Dubai court orders company to pay employee’s outstanding dues in ...

03:00 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Indian army soldier commits suicide in Odisha

World

05:44 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Taliban enforce pay cuts for employees who skip congregational prayers

05:46 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

House of Muslim boy accused of stabbing Hindu classmate demolished in ...

11:51 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh students considering new political party 'to prevent ...

07:32 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Israeli airstrikes kill 15, including 9 children from single family ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:01 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Canada set to halt hiring of temporary foreign workers for this area

Gold & Silver

02:00 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 280.4
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: