Turkey cuts trade ties with Israel amid rising diplomatic tensions

Turkey has severed all trade relations with Israel, with sources stating that it has halted all commerce and imposed restrictions on revenues and imports from Israel.

The move by Turkey has drawn strong protests from Israel, with the Israeli Foreign Minister condemning Turkey's actions, alleging that President Erdogan is breaking all agreements by closing ports and harbors for Israeli revenues and imports.

Israel's Foreign Minister remarked that such dictatorial behavior is expected from dictators, asserting that Israel will establish trade relations with other countries and focus on local production.

Turkey has yet to make an official announcement regarding the cessation of trade ties with Israel.

It is noteworthy that last month, Turkey imposed restrictions on Israeli products in response to the ceasefire declaration in Gaza by Israel.

The Turkish Ministry of Commerce previously stated that these restrictions will remain in place until Israel ceases hostilities in Gaza and allows unhindered access for humanitarian aid.