Turkey cuts trade ties with Israel amid rising diplomatic tensions

Turkey has severed all trade relations with Israel, with sources stating that it has halted all commerce and imposed restrictions on revenues and imports from Israel.
The move by Turkey has drawn strong protests from Israel, with the Israeli Foreign Minister condemning Turkey's actions, alleging that President Erdogan is breaking all agreements by closing ports and harbors for Israeli revenues and imports.
Israel's Foreign Minister remarked that such dictatorial behavior is expected from dictators, asserting that Israel will establish trade relations with other countries and focus on local production.
Turkey has yet to make an official announcement regarding the cessation of trade ties with Israel.
It is noteworthy that last month, Turkey imposed restrictions on Israeli products in response to the ceasefire declaration in Gaza by Israel.
The Turkish Ministry of Commerce previously stated that these restrictions will remain in place until Israel ceases hostilities in Gaza and allows unhindered access for humanitarian aid.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
