Watch: Outgoing Dutch PM leaves office on bicycle after serving for 14 years

THE HAGUE – An unusual incident took place in the Netherlands when outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte left his office in The Hague on his bicycle.

He has been replaced by former intelligence chief, Dick Schoof, who was administered oath by King Willem-Alexander at a ceremony.

Reports said the new prime minister is not aligned with any party and was not on the ballot paper in the November election.

After 14 years as Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte leaves the Binnenhof in The Hague for the last time.



By bike of course!



Rutte handed over power to the Schoof after serving for 14 years in the prime minister office. He is set to become the secretary-general of NATO, a political and military alliance of countries from Europe and North America. Its members are committed to protecting each other from any threat.