Watch: Outgoing Dutch PM leaves office on bicycle after serving for 14 years

THE HAGUE – An unusual incident took place in the Netherlands when outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte left his office in The Hague on his bicycle.
He has been replaced by former intelligence chief, Dick Schoof, who was administered oath by King Willem-Alexander at a ceremony.
Reports said the new prime minister is not aligned with any party and was not on the ballot paper in the November election.
After 14 years as Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte leaves the Binnenhof in The Hague for the last time.— De Filmende Fietser (@FilmendeFietser) July 2, 2024
By bike of course!
???? @MiesBee pic.twitter.com/ddzEOI2f1K
Rutte handed over power to the Schoof after serving for 14 years in the prime minister office. He is set to become the secretary-general of NATO, a political and military alliance of countries from Europe and North America. Its members are committed to protecting each other from any threat.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.55
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|294.25
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.75
|353.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.1
|183.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
