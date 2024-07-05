Complete slabs of fixed charges for electricity consumers in Pakistan from July 2024

ISLAMABAD – After approving an increase in the base tariff, the federal cabinet has okayed the imposition of fixed charges in electricity bills.

Under new changes, domestic consumers will now have to pay monthly fixed charges ranging up to Rs1,000 in their electricity bills. For industrial consumers, the charges have been increased from Rs440 to Rs1,250, while commercial consumers will now pay a fixed charge of Rs1,250, up from Rs500.

Consumers using up to 200 units will be exempted from fixed charges, while those using between 301 and 400 units will pay Rs200 every month.

Those who are consuming up to 500 units will pay Rs400 in wake of fixed charges. Similarly, consumers using between 501 and 600 units will pay Rs600.

The fixed charges of Rs800 will be imposed on the electricity consumers, who are using up to 700 units in a month.

Furthermore, consumers using over 700 units will pay Rs1,000 in fixed charges each month. Domestic consumers using time-of-use meters will also have to pay fixed charges of Rs1,000 monthly.