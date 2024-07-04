New electricity tariff slabs for fiscal year 2024-25 revealed

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has fixed new minimum and maximum per unit price for domestic electricity consumers for fiscal year 20242-25.

The government has approved an increase ranging from Rs3.95 to Rs7.12 per unit, besides imposing fixed charges on domestic consumers.

The new minimum price for a unit has been fixed at Rs23.73 whereas maximum price would be Rs48.84.

Consumers using up to 200 units continuously for 6 months will be charged Rs26.11 per unit. For non-protected consumers using 100 units, the electricity rate is fixed at Rs 23.73 per unit.

For non-protected consumers using up to 200 units, the electricity rate is set at Rs 25.53 per unit.

The consumers who are using between 201 and 300 units wil be charged Rs. 29.74 per unit, and for those using between 301 and 400 units, the rate is Rs 32.98 per unit.

Consumers using between 401 and 500 units will pay Rs34.27 per unit while those using between 501 and 600 units will be charged Rs35.64 per unit.

For consumers using between 601 and 700 units, the rate is Rs36.96 per unit. For usage exceeding 700 units, the electricity rate is Rs. 41.69 per unit.

New rates for commercial and industrial consumers are set at Rs 41 and R. 30 per unit respectively, while agricultural consumers will pay up to Rs22.85 per unit.