Resolution Seeking Ban On Dance Music At Weddings Tabled In Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – A resolution has been presented in the Punjab Assembly calling for a ban on dance and music gatherings at wedding events across the province.

MPA Hameeda Mian, who hails from Mandi Bahauddin, tabled the resolutions, arguing that vulgar performances are made in guise of dance and music parties at wedding. She said that such activities are tarnishing the traditional culture of Punjab.

Seeking an amendment to Section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code, she said measures should be taken to maintain societal and religious values at wedding events.

She also called for imposing fines and handing punishment to those who mistreat female dancers or transgender individuals.

The resolution divided the house as some opposed it and others spoke in its favour.

MPA Uzma Kardar opposed the resolution, arguing that the dance and music are small moments of joy to celebrate wedding events.

During the proceedings, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan talked about the double standards in society, saying it is called a culture and art show when Mahak Malik is called for performance, but it is taken as vulgarity when a common citizen does the same.

