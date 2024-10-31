UAE: Tanweer Festival 2024 features 100 musicians from 15 nations

SHARJAH – Anticipation for the Tanweer Festival 2024 is steadily growing. It promises to be a cultural celebration unlike any other in the UAE and the region.

Under the theme “Timeless Echoes of Love and Light,” inspired by the profound wisdom of Jalal al-Din Al Rumi, this experiential gathering will warmly welcome festival-goers from around the globe to embark on an enlightening journey through the universal languages of music, art, poetry, and human connection.

For three unforgettable days—November 22, 23, and 24, 2024—the Tanweer Festival will showcase a wealth of creativity and inspiration. The festival’s motto, “Your journey begins here,” invites attendees to immerse themselves in the beauty of cultural exchange and engage with art, poetry, workshops, and performances that resonate deeply with the audience.

Set within the breathtaking natural landscape of the Mleiha Desert in Sharjah, the first-of-its-kind festival in the region will honour diversity, creativity, and a sense of community — best captured through the following key numbers: 3 days of inspiration featuring over 100 musicians from 15 nations, 4 thematically designed performance areas, 10 workshops, 10 immersive art installations, 13 culinary vendors, 14 marketplace vendors, and 6 unique add-on activities.

3 days of profound inspiration

A first-of-its-kind festival in the UAE

The debut Tanweer Festival, a first-of-its-kind in the UAE will redefine cultural celebrations as it seamlessly merges sustainability with heritage and artistic expression, hosted at a purpose-built eco-conscious location within the iconic Mleiha National Park, a site with over 200,000 years of human history. Here, ancient traditions will echo through a modern voice, blending the legacies of the past with the innovative spirit of the present, creating an experience that honours an ancestral narrative while embracing creative evolution.

Over 100 musicians from more than 15 nations

The festival will bring together over 100 musicians and poets from more than 15 nations to participate in 29 soul-touching performances, showcasing the beauty of cultural diversity. The lineup includes world-renowned luminaries like Sami Yusuf, Dhafer Youssef, Kamal Musallam and the ‘Journeys of Light’ ensemble, Senny Camara, Ziyad Sahhab, Abi Sampa and Rushil Ranjan, and Constantinople with Ghalia Benali… and so many more. Each artist will contribute a unique voice to the festival’s immersive voice, creating a confluence of artistic excellence that invites audiences into an unforgettable blend of global expression.

4 thematically designed performance areas

The festival features four thematically designed performance spaces meticulously crafted to evoke distinct sensory experiences. These venues, including the Main Stage, the Tree of Life, the Dome, and the Marketplace, blend natural elements with artistic expression, transforming each performance into an intimate, evocative, and profound experience for all. The stages will ultimately serve as conduits of human connection, inviting audiences to experience the synergy of art, nature, and the human spirit.

10 workshops for enlightenment and creativity

The opportunities for creative exploration will be boundless, with ten workshops, each designed to foster enlightenment and cultivate artistic potential. Led by world-class practitioners, these workshops include the ethereal Anas Handpan Orchestra, explorations in illumination and sacred geometry, the soulful movement of Sufi Whirling, and the intricate artistry of Calligraphy Lighting. Each session invites participants to step into a realm of inspiration, learn from masters, and engage deeply in a cross-cultural dialogue that transcends borders and traditions.

10 incredible art installations for deep reflection

Ten thought-provoking art installations by visionary artists such as Karim + Elias, Ahmad Kattan, Nedaa Elias, Omar Al Gurg, and others will enrich the festival’s visual landscape. These creative wonders will provoke contemplation, inspire discussion, and contribute to the vibrant, multilayered atmosphere of the Tanweer Festival, inviting festival goers to experience and reinterpret the world in new and meaningful ways.

12 culinary vendors at the Nourish space

Food and refreshments at the Tanweer Festival will be a journey in itself. The ‘Nourish’ dining and culinary space will host twelve tantalising vendors offering an eclectic range of dishes that reflect the festival’s local showcase and global ethos. Here, dining will become a celebration of culture. This sensory journey unites people through the flavours and traditions of diverse cuisines, with every bite telling a story and every shared meal becoming a cherished memory.

Experiential marketplace featuring 14 outlets

The marketplace at Tanweer will be an immersive celebration of craftsmanship and creativity, featuring handcrafted products, sustainable apparel, musical instruments, and unique crafts from fourteen local and international vendors. Here, skilled artisans bring the stories behind each piece to life, offering a tangible connection to the world’s diverse artistic heritage.

6 unique add-on activities

For those yearning for a deeper connection with the natural and historical landscape, Tanweer Festival offers six extraordinary activities. These include guided tours of the Valley of the Caves and Mleiha Archaeological Site, explorations of the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, moon gazing sessions led by astronomy experts, horseback riding amidst Mleiha’s scenic vistas, and tandem paragliding over the desert expanse.

Immersive accommodation for festival goers

Tanweer Festival offers a unique range of accommodation options designed to enrich the festival experience. From luxury glamping and camping facilities to refined hospitality at Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, and Moon Retreat, by “Sharjah Collection” that is managed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority “Shurooq”, providing comfort and serenity and a chance to immerse in the stunning desert environment fully.

Zero-waste commitment

Central to the ethos of the Tanweer Festival is its zero-waste commitment. With sustainability at its heart, the festival aspires to set a new benchmark for environmentally responsible cultural events. Under the visionary guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder of the festival, Tanweer Festival demonstrates that celebration and stewardship can coexist, proving that cultural gatherings can lead the way toward a more sustainable future for our planet.

For a chance to experience the wonder of the Tanweer Festival, festival tickets, activities, and accommodation can be secured through the official website at www.tanweerfestival.com.