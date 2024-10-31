Internet services fully restored in Pakistan, announces PTA

ISLAMABAD – Internet services are now fully restored across Pakistan as submarine cables have been repaired, said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as the South Asian country suffered internet slowdown for months.

The authority told local media that the faults in the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 (SMW4) and Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) submarine cables have been rectified.

It said the restoration of the submarine cables would end the 1750 Gbps shortfall, besides restoring the internet services at full speed.

Earlier, the PTA had attributed the disruption in internet services to faults in both submarine cables.

PTA also planned to added three new cables, two Transworld International cables and one PTCL cable, to the national system over the next two years, a move that would increase the connectivity.