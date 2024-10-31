Imaan Mazari, husband get bail in ‘security breach’ case

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in federal capital granted bail to rights activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali in a case related to breaching a security route in the federal capital.

ATC Judge Abu Al Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the bail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared their physical remand null and void.

On October 29, the court had approved a three-day physical remand for the couple in the case. The judge had issued the order after Prosecutor Raja Naveed requested a 30-day physical remand for the accused, stating that they had posed a threat to the security of international teams.

He said it was essential to conduct forensic analysis of their videos. He said there was also a need to arrest two other individuals who were with them.

The defense lawyer had argued that Hadi Ali’s altercation occurred with a person who was not in uniform.

After hearing arguments, the court approved a 3-day physical remand of the suspects for further interrogation.

Earlier this week, Imaan Mazari, who is also a daughter for former lawmakers Shireen Mazari, and her husband were arrested in the federal capital for engaging in altercation with security officials at a checkpoint in Islamabad a few days ago.

A video of the incident showed Mazari and her husband Abdul Hadi engaging in an altercation with security officials when they were trying to enter the sealed area.

Police had sealed a road to ensure the security of the England cricket team, who playing a Test match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The video showed Mazari and Hadi trying to remove the barriers on the road despite being barred by the police officials. They later scuffle with the police officials for not letting them to use the road.