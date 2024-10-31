Citizen can now apply for passport in any Pakistani city 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has amended the Passport Rules, enabling the citizens to apply for passport in any city across of Pakistan instead of their hometown only.

The development will bring a sigh of relief for the applicants, who had to travel back to their native cities to apply for the passport as previously the government offices entertained only those applicants who belonged to their region.

The Directorate of Immigration and Passport has sent a letter to all regional offices in this regard, stating that citizens are allowed to apply for the travel document in any city under new rules.

It has directed the regional offices that they will not reject any application on the basis of the address mentioned on the National Identity Card.