CM Maryam to allocate 3,200 plots to journalists

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to allocate plots to 3,200 journalists.

In a meeting with Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, the Chief Minister instructed immediate action for Journalist Colony Lahore Phase 2.

Maryam Nawaz stated that journalists and the government are “two wheels of the same vehicle”. She emphasised that providing plots to journalists is not a favor but their right. All plots will be allotted to journalists based on merit and legal requirements.

The Punjab Information Ministry has decided to invite applications from journalists across Lahore, in addition to members of the Lahore Press Club. An official advertisement will be released in the next two to three days.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 31 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.25 278.95
EUR EUR 298.3 301.05
GBP GBP 358.5 362
AED AED 75.3 75.95
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181.61 183.86
BHD BHD 730.7 738.7
CAD CAD 200.06 202.46
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 39.82 40.22
HKD HKD 35.36 35.71
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.76 906.26
MYR MYR 63.34 63.94
NZD NZD 165.23 167.23
NOK NOK 24.98 25.28
OMR OMR 715.2 723.7
QAR QAR 75.54 76.24
SGD SGD 208.64 210.64
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 318.86 321.66
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 8.18 8.33

