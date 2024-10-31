CM Maryam to allocate 3,200 plots to journalists

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to allocate plots to 3,200 journalists.

In a meeting with Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, the Chief Minister instructed immediate action for Journalist Colony Lahore Phase 2.

Maryam Nawaz stated that journalists and the government are “two wheels of the same vehicle”. She emphasised that providing plots to journalists is not a favor but their right. All plots will be allotted to journalists based on merit and legal requirements.

The Punjab Information Ministry has decided to invite applications from journalists across Lahore, in addition to members of the Lahore Press Club. An official advertisement will be released in the next two to three days.