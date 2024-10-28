Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

CM Maryam Nawaz launches Kisan Card in Punjab

HAFIZABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that the economy is progressing today because of Nawaz Sharif’s government.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the Kisan Card in Hafizabad, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said efforts are being made day and night to improve the lives of farmers.

She emphasized the need to create policies that do not harm farmers, noting that they are directly reaching farmers through the Kisan Card initiative, with over 1.2 million applications received for it.

Maryam Nawaz remarked that during the era of political unrest, the stock exchange was in decline, but today it stands at 90,000. She attributed the current economic growth and decrease in inflation to Nawaz Sharif’s government.

The Punjab Chief Minister added that foreign guests are arriving, and confidence is being restored. She envisions a transforming Punjab and predicts that turmoil is ending and the era of abusive politics is coming to an end.

Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz set for UK trip in November

