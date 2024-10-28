4-year-old girl murdered after ‘rape’ in Mardan

MARDAN – A 4-year-old girl was murdered after being subjected to sexual abuse in Turu area of Mardan.

According to the police, the little girl, Marjan, daughter of Rahman Ali, went to a neighbor’s house this afternoon. A short while later, her body was found outside her home, showing signs of violence.

The police stated that the girl’s body was transferred to the Medical Complex Hospital, and confirmation of any sexual assault will be determined after the medical report is received.