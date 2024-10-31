President Zardari suffers foot fracture upon arrival at Dubai airport

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari suffered a foot fracture while disembarking from a plane at Dubai airport last night.

President Zardari was immediately taken to the hospital for initial medical assistance, where doctors applied a plaster to his foot after an examination.

According to the spokesperson for the President’s House, President Zardari’s foot will be in plaster for four weeks. He has been sent home, and doctors have advised him to take complete rest.