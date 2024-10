KARACHI – The government has increased LPG prices by Rs2.88 per kg, and a notification for the increase has been issued.

OGRA has released a new price notification for November, stating that the price of LPG has increased by R2.88 per kilogram.

As a result of this increase, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has risen by Rs34.9, bringing it to Rs2,999.

For October, the price of the domestic cylinder was set at Rs2,965.