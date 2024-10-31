Brave woman foils car theft attempt in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A brave woman thwarted a robbery attempt and apprehended a man attempting to steal a car.

According to police, the courageous woman successfully stopped a robbery in Sector B-17, where she managed to catch the car thief. Hearing her screams, other family members quickly arrived on the scene, and the incident’s video went viral on social media.

Additionally, there are suspicions regarding the use of official weapons in bank robberies within the federal capital, with a report filed at the Secretariat Police Station. It has been revealed that modern official firearms were allocated to unauthorized individuals.

The Secretariat Police registered a report under the complaint of the in-charge of the security division, stating that an unknown person fled with an SMG gun and jacket issued from the route headquarters.