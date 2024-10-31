Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs1.35 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The government on Thursday increased petroleum product prices for the next fortnight.

Petrol price has been raised by Rs1.35 per litre, setting the new price at Rs248.38 per litre.

High-speed diesel price has gone up by Rs3.85 per litre, now priced at Rs255.14 per litre.

Kerosene price has been reduced by Rs1.48 per litre, with the new rate at Rs161.54 per litre.

Light diesel oil price has been decreased by Rs2.61 per litre, making the new price Rs147.51 per litre.

The new petroleum prices will be effective from midnight tonight.