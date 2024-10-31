Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices for Nov today; Check expected rates here

LAHORE – The government of Pakistan is set to announce new petrol, and diesel prices for November 2024, with sources claiming slight drop expected in today’s fortnight review.

Amid drop in international rates, petrol and high-speed diesel prices are projected to come down by Rs2-3 per litre. In past two weeks, the average global price of petrol moved down by around $1.5 per barrel, while diesel prices have decreased by about $2.5 per barrel.

POLs Current Price Expected Price Petrol Price (per litre) Rs243.03 Rs240.03 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs251.29 Rs248.99

The ex-depot prices are currently set at Rs243.03 for petrol and Rs251.29 for diesel. Import premiums for both fuels have remained stable over the past fortnight, with petrol at $8.7 per barrel and HSD at $5. The exchange rate has also shown minimal fluctuation.

In last review, petrol price was unchanged at Rs247.03 per litre, ending a three-month trend of price cut. As of late 2024, the government levies about Rs76 per litre in taxes on both petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), a Rs60 petroleum development levy and Rs16 customs duty, plus Rs17 for distribution and sales margins.

Pakistanis are watching closely for upcoming price adjustments as Finance Division will share update before mid-night.