Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices for Nov today; Check expected rates here

LAHORE – The government of Pakistan is set to announce new petrol, and diesel prices for November 2024, with sources claiming slight drop expected in today’s fortnight review.

Amid drop in international rates, petrol and high-speed diesel prices are projected to come down by Rs2-3 per litre. In past two weeks, the average global price of petrol moved down by around $1.5 per barrel, while diesel prices have decreased by about $2.5 per barrel.

POLs Current Price Expected Price
Petrol Price (per litre) Rs243.03 Rs240.03
High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs251.29 Rs248.99

The ex-depot prices are currently set at Rs243.03 for petrol and Rs251.29 for diesel. Import premiums for both fuels have remained stable over the past fortnight, with petrol at $8.7 per barrel and HSD at $5. The exchange rate has also shown minimal fluctuation.

In last review, petrol price was unchanged at Rs247.03 per litre, ending a three-month trend of price cut. As of late 2024, the government levies about Rs76 per litre in taxes on both petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), a Rs60 petroleum development levy and Rs16 customs duty, plus Rs17 for distribution and sales margins.

Pakistanis are watching closely for upcoming price adjustments as Finance Division will share update before mid-night.

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, increases HSD by Rs5 per litre

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 31 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.25 278.95
EUR EUR 298.3 301.05
GBP GBP 358.5 362
AED AED 75.3 75.95
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181.61 183.86
BHD BHD 730.7 738.7
CAD CAD 200.06 202.46
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 39.82 40.22
HKD HKD 35.36 35.71
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.76 906.26
MYR MYR 63.34 63.94
NZD NZD 165.23 167.23
NOK NOK 24.98 25.28
OMR OMR 715.2 723.7
QAR QAR 75.54 76.24
SGD SGD 208.64 210.64
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 318.86 321.66
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 8.18 8.33

