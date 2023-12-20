USD to PKR: Rupee inches up against dollar in interbank; Check latest rates here

Pakistani rupee further advanced its positive trajectory against the US dollar, during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

Before noon, the rupee was hovering at 282.70, jumping Rs0.31, in the inter-bank market.

in the last session, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.01 against the greenback.

The local unit also improved in open market against US dollar, and was being quoted at 281.25 for selling and 284.25 for buying.