USD to PKR: Rupee inches up against dollar in interbank; Check latest rates here

12:42 PM | 20 Dec, 2023
Pakistani rupee further advanced its positive trajectory against the US dollar, during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

Before noon, the rupee was hovering at 282.70, jumping Rs0.31, in the inter-bank market.

in the last session, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.01 against the greenback.

The local unit also improved in open market against US dollar, and was being quoted at 281.25 for selling and 284.25 for buying.

Pakistani rupee registers marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Web Desk

02:05 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

World Bank powers Pakistan with $350 million for Sustainable Economy Operation

08:44 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th December 2023

Pakistani rupee registers marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.25  284.25 
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 20 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 December 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.

In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498

