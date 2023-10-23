Lahore weather update: What's the latest forecast for the city?

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail in parts of Punjab including provincial capital Lahore.

Met Office in its latest advisory said a shallow westerly trough is present over northern parts of the country.

Lahore Rain Update

As per the latest weather update, there are no chances of rain in Lahore on Monday. On Tuesday, there are chances of light rain in Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas.

Lahore Temperature Today

The lowest temperature recorded in the city was 17°C while mercury reached 25°C at noon, said the weather department.

PMD also said that the humidity in the air will remain above 50% and the winds are blowing from the northeast.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 155, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.