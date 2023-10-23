Pakistan Stock Exchange up by 600 points, rises to highest level in six years

KARACHI – Pakistan stock exchange market continues to strengthen amid signs of economic recovery and it is being touted as the second-best stock market as the key index climbs.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index rose by 1.28 percent to 50,730, taking the gain to a record level in hope that the upward trend of local currency may help ease inflationary pressures.

At noon, the trading volume moved up by 650.85 in highest level since 2017. The quick surge in local currency contributed to the country’s ailing economy, as major activities were noticed in sectors like construction, banking, power, cement, exploration, and production.

The dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for successive session. As the government is struggling with high import payments, the country is moving toward ecnomic revival.

The country of 240 million is currently in political crisis, with experts seeing further improvement in economic matters after general elections.